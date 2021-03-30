Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued new directives to curtail the spread of the 3rd wave of the deadly coronavirus.

Curfew hours were revised from 10 PM to 8 PM in 5 zoned areas and law enforcers were ordered by the Head of State to ensure that the new directives are followed to the letter.

Last night, some curfew violators who found themselves on the wrong side of the law were nabbed by police officers and taught a lesson that they will never forget.

