Sunday, 21 March 2021 – Rogue pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism never ceases to amaze.

The controversial preacher, who doesn’t care about what people say about him, speaks his mind without fear.

In this video taken during one of his latest sermons, Ng’ang’a is seen telling his congregants that he is no longer officiating weddings or praying for businesses.

According to Ng’ang’a, there are more pressing issues to pray for other than praying for businesses and officiating weddings.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST