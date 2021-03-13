Saturday, 13 March 2021 – The no-nonsense Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has confirmed that comedian Eric Omondi has agreed to terminate his controversial Wife Material Show that has been causing an online uproar.

On Saturday morning, Mutua revealed that Eric opted for an out-of-court settlement after he was released on a police bond of Ksh 50,000 yesterday, following his dramatic arrest on Thursday.

However, he complained that some of the offensive videos from Wife Material Show were still circulating on his social platforms.

He ordered him to take down all the videos by Monday 8 AM if he wants the out-of-court settlement deal to stand.

Eric agreed to Mutua’s demand after a lot of push and pull.

He pulled down all the videos from the Wife Material Show and terminated the controversial show.

Mutua has appointed a mediation committee led by Jalang’o, Churchill and other top artists to meet the KFCB team and DCI on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST