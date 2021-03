Thursday, 25 March 2021 – The body of deceased President John Pombe Magufuli was moved to his ancestral home in Chato for public mass ahead of his burial tomorrow.

Thousands of residents turned up at Magufuli stadium to pay their last respects to the late President who was popularly known as Mtetezi Wa Wanyonge (The Voice of The Poor).

Some mourners were seen wailing uncontrollably while others fainted after they were overcome by emotions.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST