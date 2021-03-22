Monday, 22 March 2021 – The wife of deceased Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli was overwhelmed by emotions as her husband’s body arrived in Dodoma for the state mass funeral on Monday.

Janet, who was seated next to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu, cried uncontrollably, probably imagining how life will be without a husband.

She remained seated when the national anthem was being played because her body was too weak to stand.

At some point, President Suluhu tried to comfort her but the pain was too much to bear.

