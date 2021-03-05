Friday, 05 March 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, reunited with his family after close to a month, when they visited him in hospital on Friday afternoon.

His wife, Primrose, shared a video holding hands and praying together as a family and noted that a family that prays together always triumphs.

Sonko is blessed with a very supportive wife who always sticks with him through thick and thin.

Looking at the emotional video that his wife shared on Instagram, you can tell that life has humbled the flamboyant former Governor whose political career is crumbling like the tower of babel after daring the state.

