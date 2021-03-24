Home Editorial Emotional photos from Mwanza as the residents pay their last respect to... Emotional photos from Mwanza as the residents pay their last respect to MAGUFULI-This man was loved by Tanzanians March 24, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR No masks and no social distancing – This was in Mwanza today – Are Tanzanians gambling with their lives? (PHOTOs) Here are photos showing burial preparations at MAGUFULI’s Chato hometown – He will be buried like a king See how this young man paid his last respects to MAGUFULI in a unique way (PHOTOs) Man falls in love with a street girl and totally transforms her life (PHOTOs) Fatal accident caught on camera on a busy highway – Was this PSV driver on a suicide mission (VIDEO) Look at this wife material – What more can a man ask for? (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow