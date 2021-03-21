Sunday, 21 March 2021 – Yesterday, people from all walks of life converged at Uhuru stadium to view the body of the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

Emotions ran high in the stadium as citizens paid their last respects to Magufuli, whose untimely death has shocked people across the globe.

During the emotional ceremony, a kind-hearted soldier was caught on camera lifting a disabled man to view the body of the deceased President.

The humane act has amazed many people.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST