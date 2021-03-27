Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shocked everyone.

This is after he lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta even after pushing for his removal as Nairobi.

Sonko hailed Uhuru and First Lady Margeret Kenyatta for taking the controversial Covid-19 vaccine jab to build confidence in its safety and efficiency.

Many Kenyans have been skeptical about the efficacy and safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived in the country about four weeks ago.

The flamboyant former governor also caused a commotion on social media after putting himself in the category of common citizens.

Through a Facebook post, Sonko humbled himself and asked those in leadership positions to lead in taking the Covid-19 vaccine, saying commoners like him would do so later.

He urged other leaders to follow the president’s example to inspire more Kenyans to take the jab.

“Leading by example. Viongozi wote sasa mudungwe. Sisi Raia pia tutadungwa wakati wetu ukifika (Common citizens like myself will be vaccinated when our time comes),” Sonko said in a post he attached the photo of Uhuru and the First Lady being vaccinated.

