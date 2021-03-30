Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has issued a statement on the reopening of schools despite President Uhuru Kenyatta suspending all learning activities across the country due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

In a statement read by Education Principal Secretary, Julius Jwan, the Ministry said that they will analyse the Covid-19 pandemic at the end of April 2021 to ascertain whether students will resume classes or not.

The PS said the decision will be based on the information provided by the Ministry of Health officials and other education stakeholders.

However, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and his Education counterpart, Magoha will make the final decision.

“We have enough time to make a well-informed conclusion. It will be good if teachers, whom we have prioritised, get vaccinated,” Jwan said.

Last Friday, Uhuru suspended all physical activities in schools until further notice. The Head of State cautioned that the virus may flatten within 60 days, thus causing speculation on reopening dates and the academic calendar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST