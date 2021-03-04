Thursday, 04 March 2021 – Controversial blogger, Edgar Obare, popularly known as the ‘Tea Master, has been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Detectives from the Cybercrime unit allege that he leads a network of criminals who coach jobless young ladies to stalk prominent Kenyans among them politicians, business people, and religious leaders, to extort money from them.

Obare was arrested after a lady identified as Desy Oduor Achieng confessed to detectives how he coached her to stalk Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

He reportedly gave her Mutua’s phone number and instructed her to tell him that she was pregnant for him.

When the Governor failed to respond, Obare allegedly instructed the lady to threaten him that she would share private photos that they had allegedly taken together in compromising situations.

Despite the threats from the lady, Mutua failed to respond and Edgar is said to have come up with another plan.

He reportedly took to his Instagram page that has a massive following and accused the Governor of impregnating the lady that he had coached to stalk him and further accused him of failing to take responsibility.

The coached lady, who faked pregnancy, wasn’t aware that all along, Edgar was taking screenshots of their conversations which he posted alongside his claims.

Fearing the repercussions of Edgar’s actions, she reported the matter to DCI offices in Nyali.

Detectives have since established that the lady isn’t pregnant as she had claimed.

She further confirmed that she has never met the Governor, adding that she had only been recruited by Edgar to extort money from the youthful Machakos Governor.

Edgar Obare has been arrested alongside the lady after their evil missions were unearthed.

They will face charges of publishing false information, contrary to sec.23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime act, 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST