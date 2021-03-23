Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Renowned economist and billionaire, Jimnah Mbaru, has said the country needs a tough leader to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 since he will have a herculean task of reviving the already collapsed economy.

In a Twitter engagement with Saudi Arabia-based economist, Mohamed Wehliye, Mbaru who is the Chairman of Dyer and Blair Investment firm, said Kenya will need a very nationalistic and brave leader to steer this nation out of the current financial difficulties.

This is after Wehliye, who has Ph.D. in economics, said the country needs a leader who will make tough decisions that will make or break the economy.

Welihye also asked whether there is any braver leader than opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who is always referred to as Jakom

“The next leader will make or break Kenya. Very tough decisions would need to be made to rescue the ship. That leader has to be a brave man/woman. Any braver person than Jakom?” Wehliye wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila and Deputy President William Ruto are the only horses vying for the presidency in 2022 since others are mules and donkeys.

The Kenyan DAILY POST