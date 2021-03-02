Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – DCI officers gunned down one of the most wanted gangsters in Nairobi’s Eastlands area along Kangundo road after a fierce shoot out on Monday evening.

The slain gangster identified as Abbas was a dangerous criminal connected to a spate of murders within Buru Buru, Kayole and Dandora, including the shooting of a woman in Kariobangi, who was lucky to survive a few months ago.

The suspect, who was a pillion passenger on a numberless motorcycle, attracted the attention of hawk-eye detectives on patrol along Kangundo Road.

When detectives ordered him to stop, he started engaging them in a fierce shoot-out.

However, he was overpowered and killed on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape, leaving behind the motorcycle that they were riding on.

A Glock pistol suspected to have been stolen from a police officer was recovered from the slain gangster.

Here’s a photo of the pistol that was recovered from the suspect by DCI.

Here’s a photo of the slain gangster.

