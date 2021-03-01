Monday, March 1, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has tabled a bill in parliament that will ban pornographic websites in the country.

For the past ten years, Kenyan youth, especially between 18 -35 years, have been obsessed with pornographic sites and this, according to Duale, has eroded our African culture.

In the bill, Duale wants the government to declare it illegal to possess or publish pornography, in any computer system or data storage device.

Duale also wants the government, through the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee, to block access to porn websites by persons within Kenya.

The former Majority leader in the National Assembly also seeks to make it illegal for anyone to use electronic mediums to promote terrorism, religious extremism, or cult activities.

If approved, persons found in possession of pornographic material in their phones or computer devices or publishes the same on the internet — social media platforms — will face a Sh20 million fine or 20 years in jail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST