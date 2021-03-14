We are construction firm based in Nairobi and we are looking to recruit a qualified and motivated MALE individual to fill the position of a DRIVER.

Requirements:

Valid Driving license

K.C.S.E Certificate

At least 5 five years driving experience

Can work in a construction company

Age between 20-30years

Familiarity with the routes of Nairobi.

Excellent customer service skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Duties

To provide effective transport facilitation to staff in order to attain the objectives of the organization.

To make sure the vehicle you drive is in good and serviceable mechanical condition at all times.

To report on all vehicles defects and due dates for service to transport workshop for repairs

To drive company vehicles with due care diligence safety and at reasonable speed

To maintain high profile image of the company and follow code of conduct.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their applications together with CVs, scanned copies of their credentials to ke.personnel@gmail.com by 17th March, 2021.

Please note the net salary is Kshs 20,000