Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government deported a supporter of former US President, Donald Trump, to face charges for participating in a deadly riot in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon,32, allegedly picked up a metal bar police and shoved it towards Capitol police officers during a pro-Trump demonstration.

According to court documents, Sturgeon travelled to Kenya on January 24, 2021, and had planned to return to the US on April 5, 2021.

However, the US government requested Kenya to deport the American fugitive where he was put on a March 5 flight back to the US.

Immediately after Sturgeon got to the US, he was arrested at New York’s JFK International Airport on charges including obstruction of justice, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and assaulting a federal officer.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) published the suspect’s photo leading to several tips from the public.

Sturgeon, a landscaper, was identified from posts on his social media pages, where he also engaged in discussions of the US riots.

One of the whistleblowers told the police that the suspect often travelled to different countries and had access to numerous weapons.

Sturgeon’s lawyer has since indicated that the accused did not fly to Kenya to escape arrest but had booked the ticket before an arrest warrant was issued.

“He has strong ties to the community of Dillon and lives with his parents.”

“His mom is a teacher at Dillon Middle School, and his dad is a retired pastor,” the lawyer stated.

He added that Sturgeon had not been involved in any other prior misdemeanor other than reckless driving.

The Kenyan DAILY POST