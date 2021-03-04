Thursday, March 4, 2021 – There was drama at the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani after former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s lawyers, engaged in a heated exchange with the presiding Judge.

The lawyers accused Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti of refusing to listen to them after he allowed the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to introduce new evidence in a Sh10 million graft case against the former Nairobi governor.

Ogoti also declined to allow further adjournments in the case, directing that the case must continue without any more delays.

Following the heated exchange, the Chief Magistrate stormed out of the courtroom.

This came shortly after the judge declined an application by Sonko to recuse himself from the fraud case.

According to Chief Magistrate Ogoti, there was no sufficient evidence to show that he is biased against the former governor of the city-county.

He also noted that this was an attempt by Sonko to intimidate him.

“The applicant having been represented by able lawyers instead of filing an appeal, opted for recusal, this is a conduct meant to threaten a judicial officer,” said Douglas Ogoti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST