Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – A middle-aged man with sticky fingers got trapped inside a drilled wall after he broke into a church to steal.

Armed with a chisel and a hammer, he created a hole and gained access into the Catholic Church where he stole some money and electronic devices.

Unfortunately, he got stuck in the hole when he was getting out of the church, attracting the attention of the night guard who caught him red-handed and alerted the area residents.

The thief begged for mercy like a toddler after the residents started gathering around.

He was caught with a bag containing phones and money that he had stolen from the church.

Watch the dramatic video.

