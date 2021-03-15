Monday, 15 March 2021 – There was drama and confusion after a man got stuck while eating the forbidden fruit.

According to reports, the cunning man was fond of sneaking into a lodging with a married woman who happens to be her mpango wa kando.

When the woman’s husband discovered this, he sought the services of a witch doctor who gave him charms.

The aggrieved husband is said to have ‘locked’ his wife using the charms and when she went to have a secret escapade with her mpango wa kando, they got stuck.

A video shared online shows a crowd milling around to witness the bizzare act.

The two illicit lovers were later taken to a witch doctor to be separated.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST