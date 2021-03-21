Sunday, 21 March 2021 – There was drama last night after a young man who was intoxicated lost control of his car and drove into a supermarket in Westlands, Nairobi.

The middle-aged man, who was driving a Toyota Mark X, left a trail of destruction after he rammed into several shelves and scattered goods all-over the floor, leaving supermarket attendants and customers running for their dear lives.

In the viral video, the young man, who was probably overspeeding to beat curfew hours, is heard calling his mother to come to his rescue after he caused massive destruction inside the supermarket.

Curious onlookers had already gathered to discipline him before the guards who were manning the supermarket intervened.

