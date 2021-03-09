Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Dr. Ofwekene’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, sparked online reactions after she posted a video wooing faithful to Christian Embassy Church, in Nairobi, while flaunting her big ‘nyash’ in a tight skirt.

The viral video was widely discussed on social media with many Kenyans condemning her for joking with the word of God.

But in a quick rejoinder, Nicah has put it clear that she has no apologies to make.

She further said that her intention was not to tempt men when she posted the video.

Here’s a screenshot of her response.

