Home Gossip Dr. OFWENEKE’s ex-wife, NICAH, belongs to the streets – Do you remember... Dr. OFWENEKE’s ex-wife, NICAH, belongs to the streets – Do you remember this leaked bedroom photo? March 10, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘Some of us just get lucky,’ – Man brags how his pretty wife looked 7 months into pregnancy (PHOTO) Utazaa lini, kazi ni kukunywa family planning – VERA SIDIKA almost goes berserk after a ruthless fan posed the question to her. Photo of MAGUFULI praying on top of a mountain after he declared Tanzania Coronavirus free! Faded VERA SIDIKA is now promoting charms and witchcraft to pay bills after her ‘goodies’ lost market (VIDEO) Tactical RUTO ‘fishing’ far and wide as he convinces a top Kenyan rapper to endorse him (PHOTO) This was in 2013 when UHURU and RUTO took over, 8 years later, it’s just premium tears (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow