Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s eldest brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has endorsed the alliance between Jakom and Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Speculation is rife that Raila and Ruto are engaging in talks on how to form a formidable alliance to clinch the presidency after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term expires in 2022.

Dr. Oburu, who is an East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member, told a Dholuo radio on Saturday that DP Ruto is not a thief as claimed by members of the deep state.

Oburu said the real thieves of public money are enjoying looted money at State House and Harambee House while being guarded by police and General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

“Dp Ruto is not a thief of public money. The real thieves of public money are at State House,” Oburu said.

On Thursday, Ruto also hinted at forming an alliance with Raila saying ODM is the only party he can work with ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST