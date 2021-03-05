Friday, March 5, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has mocked Deputy President William Ruto after his new party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), performed dismally in the just concluded by-elections.

Out of 7 by-elections conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday, UDA only managed to win 1 by-election – the London Ward by-election won by Antony Nzuki.

Commenting on UDA’s performance in the mini polls, Mutahi Ngunyi described Ruto as a cartoon who should not be taken seriously.

“William Ruto is such a POLITICAL CARTOON. Seriously. After he WON 4 BBI Votes out of 550 in GEMA, now he has WON 1 seat out of 7 seats in the Bi-ELECTION. How can we TAKE him SERIOUSLY? The MAN is as UNSERIOUS as a CARTOON!” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

In Matungu, Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Oscar Nabulindo, won the seat while in Kabuchai, Majimbo Kalasinga of Ford Kenya won the seat.

Jubilee Party won the Huruma and Hell’s Gate wards by-elections while Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) won the Kiamakoma ward by-election in Kisii County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST