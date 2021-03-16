Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has pulled out of the upcoming Juja constituency by-election which will be held on May 18, 2021.

In a statement issued by UDA secretary-General, Veronica Maina, the party which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, said it will not field a candidate in Juja.

“We would have really wished to but we have consulted widely including aspirants who had expressed interest in our party ticket and we resolved that since it is the widow, we should not get involved but rather wait until 2022,” she said.

UDA had initially invited aspirants to submit their applications on or before Monday, March 8 at noon to the party headquarters at Hustler Centre, Makindi Road, Nairobi.

The Juja seat fell vacant last month following the death of Francis Munyua.

The MP, who was famously known as Wakapee, succumbed to brain cancer on February 22 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Wakapee’s widow, Susan Njeri, will now have to face off with the candidate fronted by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s party- the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

PEP has settled on one George Koimburi to fly its ticket.

