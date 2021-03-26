Friday, March 26, 2021 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘family’ members has tested positive for COVID-19.

Announcing on Friday, Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, revealed that he is recovering at his home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time Kang’ata has tested positive for COVID 19 after he tested positive again 8 months ago.

Kang’ata now joins a long list of high-profile Kenyans who have tested positive for COVID -19.

Two weeks ago, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital.

Raila is currently recovering at his Karen home after he was discharged from the hospital.

The country is currently experiencing a Coronavirus surge and President Uhuru Kenyatta has imposed a total lockdown in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru counties over Covid-19 spread.

The Kenyan DAILY POST