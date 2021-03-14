Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has once again said Deputy President William Ruto will not become president of Kenya in 2022

In a satirical video dubbed the Fifth Estate by the Fort Hall School of government, Mutahi listed Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Musalia Mudavadi, Fred Matiang’i, Alfred Mutua and Ruto as prospects of the top seat come 2022.

However, commenting on his Twitter page on Sunday, the analyst said among them, he does not know who will become the head of state but was sure, it will not be Ruto.

“We do not know who will become president in 2022. All I know is that it will not be William Ruto. End of discussion! blessed Sunday,” Ngunyi wrote.

The former tyranny of numbers theorist further dismissed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Mukhisa Kituyi’s candidatures in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

