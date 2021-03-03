Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – An outspoken Kalenjin MP has said Deputy President William Ruto will lose terribly in the upcoming by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sotik MP, Dominic Koskei, said United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidates, who have the support of Ruto, have no chance because of giving residents handouts instead of selling their manifesto to constituents.

“As a political master, UDA will lose Kabuchai and Matungu by-election, reason being, we dwelled so much on giving out handouts. Nowadays it is very difficult to dish out handouts in order to stimulate support.

“I also realized that Western is ANC, same thing to Nyanza which is ODM, Rift valley is partially UDA, Coastal region are yet to form their political party. Eastern is Wiper, and so on,” Koskei said.

In Kabuchai, Ruto has fielded Evans Kaikai and in Matungu Alex Lanya is flying the UDA flag.

