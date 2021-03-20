Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance, is now contemplating suspending former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama as the chairman of the party after the humiliating defeat in the Machakos senatorial by-election.

During the senatorial by-election held on Thursday, Wiper Democratic Movement candidate Agnes Kavindu defeated UDA candidate Urbanus Ngengele with a huge margin.

Kavindu garnered 104,352 votes followed by Ngengele of UDA who came second with 19,726 votes.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who is a close ally of Ruto, is said to be among UDA leaders who are not happy with Muthama.

Murkomen and his coterie accuse Muthama of being incompetent and not doing enough to campaign for Ngengele in Machakos.

“Muthama is accused of being incompetence in handling the Machakos senatorial by-election and wasting over Sh 100 million which he was given by Ruto to campaign in Machakos,” said an aide of Murkomen who requested anonymity.

