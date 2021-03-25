Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man of a questionable character going by how he responded to Citizen Radio presenter, Vincent Ateya, who had asked him about his relationship with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The incident happened on Thursday when Ateya was interviewing Ruto on issues facing the country such as President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s succession in 2022 and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

During the interview, Ateya questioned Ruto’s relationship with President Kenyatta. To his surprise, Ruto responded to the question in a rude manner asking him how that information concerns him.

“Sasa wewe Ateya, hio habari inakuhusu nini? Mimi na Rais hatuna budi ila kufanya kazi tuliopewa na wananchi wa Kenya,” Ruto responded.

Ateya was forced to laugh off the response and proceeded with the interview despite the slight setback.

In the interview, Ruto let the cat of the bag by announcing that he is ready to work with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST