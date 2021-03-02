Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man of the moment in Mt Kenya despite the region being President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s political bedroom.

Since his handshake with the Opposition leader, Raila Odinga on March 9th, 2018, Uhuru’s popularity has dwindled to the advantage of his deputy, William Ruto, who is enjoying a cult following in the region.

In the upcoming by-election in London Ward, Nakuru County, Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Antony Nzuki Wachira is expected to win the by-election slated for Thursday this week.

According to an opinion poll, Nzuki will face stiff competition from Jubilee candidate, Francis Njoroge but will eventually trounce him because of his popularity.

London Ward has a substantial population of Kalenjin voters who are likely to vote for the UDA candidate due to Ruto’s factor.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee candidate has been boosted by the withdrawal of ODM candidate Stephen Adhoch. Adhoch announced on Monday that he will throw his weight behind Mr. Njoroge.

