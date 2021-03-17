Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – A prominent economist trained at Oxford University in the United Kingdom now says Deputy President William Ruto is a better economic manager than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Responding to a Kenyan Tweep who asked whether Ruto, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 will be a better economist than the latter, Economist David Ndii said Ruto’s ‘wheelbarrow economics’ beats Uhuru’s Sessional Paper Number 10 which is the economic model which the Head of State operates on.

“Ruto’s bottom-up platform aka #WheelbarrowEconomics beats Sessional Paper No. 10 trickle down pursued since 63 (with exception of NARC ERS, which I drafted), hands down. Whether he will be a better manager, I’m not a prophet, but he’s definitely way more competent than Uhuru,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

Uhuru, who brags to have trained as an economist at Amherst College in the United States, has been unable to revive the economy battered badly by Covid -19 pandemic.

