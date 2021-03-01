Monday, March 1, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has sent a warning to Deputy President William Ruto over the looming Kabuchai by- election.

The Kabuchai seat fell vacant in December last year following the untimely death of area MP, James Lusweti.

In an interview with KTN on Monday morning, Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, expressed confidence in Ford Kenya’s candidate, Majimbo Kalasinga, clinching the seat.

However, Kalasinga is facing a herculean task since independent candidate Evans Kaikai who has the support of Deputy President William Ruto is giving him a run of his money.

But Wetangula said he has confidence that Kalasinga will clinch the seat because Bungoma County is the bedroom of Ford Kenya.

“Hii ni makaazi yangu, this is our bedroom”. Wetangula told KTN presenter Lofty Matambo.

The legislator further said that the DP should watch out, because his Ford Kenya Party enjoyed fanatic support in the region, claiming that it’s a heritage and a religion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST