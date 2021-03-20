Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Shock has gripped Mukhula village in Kakamega County after a 55-year-old man died while eulogizing his wife.

The deceased, Daniel Tauni, took to the podium to eulogize his wife Janet Koikoi, and just when he was reading the emotional tribute, he collapsed, leaving mourners in confusion.

He was then rushed to a local hospital where he was confirmed dead shortly after.

According to Tauni’s relatives, his wife succumbed to TB complications last week.

His body was moved to Webuye County Hospital as mourners who were left behind continued burying his wife in deep grief.

It’s not clear why Tanui collapsed and died since his family said that he had no history of heart problems.

