Friday, March 26, 2021 – The Ministry of Health has asked Kenyans not to take Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine because it is yet to be approved by Kenyan bodies.

The ministry said it cannot yet vouch for the vaccine’s safety or efficacy although it has been granted emergency use authorization in Kenya.

The vaccine, which has an efficacy rate of 91 percent is already being used in 36 countries but is facing pushback from European countries mainly due to business rivalry.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the manufacturer, the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, is yet to furnish Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board with all required information for full licensing.

“A technical agreement stipulating the responsibilities of all the parties involved in the distribution is yet to be submitted to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. What this means is that the vaccine has therefore not received all the necessary regulatory approvals for use in the country,” Mwangangi said.

