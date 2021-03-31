Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Veteran gospel singer, Reuben Kigame, has barred Government officials and those from the copyright bodies such as MCSK and PRISCK from speaking at his burial when he dies.

Kigame, who has been releasing songs for more than 3 decades, narrated how he has been struggling to make ends meet despite composing 29 albums and receiving massive airplay.

“I wish to go public about something and I want this marked well: if you one day hear musician Reuben Kigame is dead, do not allow any government representative or those from the so called copyright societies to speak at my funeral service. What I have been through under them is enough. My songs are played on just about every public event including by police and military bands. Yet at the end of the month I can only look forward to about ksh18,000 in royalties,” he said.

Kigame said that he is speaking on behalf of voiceless artists who have been suffering in silence as cartels in the music industry pocket millions.

“My songs are played on just about every public event including by police and military bands. Yet at the end of the month I can only look forward to about ksh18,000 in royalties. Before I am told to be grateful, think about MCSK and PRISK hoarding royalties from 2009, Safaricom and other bodies getting the bigger share in collections, piracy, and cartel theft! If anyone doubted God can provide, ask me. I am one of those doing very well, or so I assume. What are other musicians getting? Out of Ksh 10 of skiza royalties, I keep Ksh 2 or 3. The rest is somebody else’s!” he added.

The veteran singer revealed that last month, he only received Ksh 10,545 after a loan deduction of Ksh 6, 986.

“If I was not doing it for God I would have quit long ago because even from the church, all you can get is acclamation and encouragement. God has been faithful to me because I have eaten, got a home, raised a family and kept going and serving through his miraculous provisions,” he further ranted through social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST