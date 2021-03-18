Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called for a peaceful transition of power in Tanzania following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli died in a Tanzanian hospital yesterday due to heart complications.

His death was announced by Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu.

In his condolence message, Raila asked the country to observe democratic ideals laid by Tanzania’s founding father Julius Nyerere and allow Vice President Samia Suluhu to take over power peacefully for the remainder of the term.

“At this moment of sorrow, I call on the Tanzanian nation to remain united and peaceful.”

“I appeal to the nation to fall back to the tradition set by Mwalimu Nyerere,” Raila said.

This is after rumours emerged of infighting over who should take over from Magufuli.

According to the Tanzanian Constitution, the Vice President should automatically assume the presidency in case the president dies or is incapacitated.

The Chama cha Mapinduzi leader had been missing in action for weeks, raising concerns about his whereabouts.

