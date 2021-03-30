Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still battling COVID-19 after he got infected with the deadly bug two weeks ago.

Raila, who got infected after his 5-day coastal tour, is still in and out of the hospital.

Following his hospitalisation, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has issued a statement saying the reported Sh 14 billion meant for Building Bridges Initiative should be diverted and used to buy Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate Kenyans against the disease.

“There is no money so far used on BBI popularisation but if there is a single shilling that was going into BBI, we can use it to buy vaccines,” Sifuna told a local daily on Tuesday.

This is good news to Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who have been insisting that BBI is not a priority and the money should instead be used to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST