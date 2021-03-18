Thursday, March 18, 2021 – The late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli never gave a damn about the deadly Covid-19 or even death itself.

Addressing congregants in the church in one instance, the 61-year-old was heard saying death was inevitable and asked worshippers to trust in God and nothing else.

“We will all die, you can die from malaria, cancer or any other disease…because death is something we cannot avoid.”

“But let us not relent on our trust in God, that’s my plea, let’s stand with God,” Magufuli urged.

In another clip, Magufuli told Tanzanians to remember him for his good deeds.

In the clip, the late CCM leader nicknamed the bulldozer said he had sacrificed his life for the sake of poor Tanzanians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One day you will remember me.”

“ And I know that you will remember me for the good things I did for Tanzania and not the bad ones…this is because I have sacrificed my life for the sake of poor Tanzanians,” Magufuli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST