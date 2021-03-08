Monday, March 8, 2021 – It seems Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has seen the light and changed his mind about supporting Deputy President William Ruto for president come 2022.

This follows last week’s by-election in London Ward in which Ruto’s UDA candidate was declared the winner after a chaotic election.

Immediately after IEBC officials had announced the London Ward by-election results in Nakuru County, Moses Kuria, with Bernard Maina, his PEP candidate in tow, walked out of the tallying center and gave a very scathing speech.

Kuria noted that his candidate only lost because of the chaos that had been witnessed earlier in the day, and had there not been chaos, the results would have been different.

He blatantly blamed Ruto and his UDA as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for the chaos that resulted in his candidate losing.

He said that if Kenyans were smart, they would easily tell which ones were the cause of their problems, and which ones genuinely hoped to help them.

He finished with an ominous warning, saying that if Uhuru and Ruto were allowed to continue with their dangerous antics, then 2022 would be a terrible year for Kenyans.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s flag bearer, Antony Nzuki, clinched the London Member of County Assembly seat in Nakuru County after garnering 1,707 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST