Saturday March 6, 2021 – In what appears to be a direct attack on Deputy President William Ruto, President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned Kenyans to be wary of politicians who traverse the country while issuing fake promises, accusing them of derailing his agenda while stealing from the government.

Addressing the residents of Maralal, Samburu County yesterday, Uhuru rallied the nation to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rather than leaders who are focused on the 2022 campaigns like Ruto.

“I have been commissioning water, roads, electricity and other projects.”

“Some have been coming here with sweet words, asking you to vote for them.”

“Be careful because they will even snatch your wives.”

“Do not entertain them.”

“I am keen on ensuring that we bring clean water and electricity to this region.”

“The only best way to do so is to focus and to tell those who want to lead in the future to stop bothering me,” Uhuru said.

He reiterated that the BBI, which Ruto and his Tanga Tanga faction have vehemently opposed, was meant to unite the country and not a means of staying in power after his term ends in 2022.

Uhuru lauded the county’s MCAs who passed the bill and urged them to be prepared for the referendum.

“The BBI is not and will never be my project.”

“It is for the people of Kenya.”

“Through it, we want to uplift citizens’ lives, foster peace and bring more developments,” the President assured.

In January, Uhuru revealed that over Ksh 2 billion was being stolen daily.

He noted that anti-BBI crusaders were spreading malice about the document yet they were stealing from their own government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST