Friday, 05 March 2021 – Last year, a lady called Margaret Wanyama left tongues wagging after ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare exposed her alleged affair with celebrated Kenyan gospel disc jockey, Sammy Muraya alias DJ MO.

Obare claimed that Margaret had been secretly dating DJ MO since 2016 and even posted alleged screenshots of their intimate chats and night video calls.

The scandal-tainted DJ MO’s image and almost destroyed his marriage with Size 8.

About a month after the publicized scandal, Margaret turned around and denied that she had an affair with the popular deejay as alleged by Edgar.

She even started an online campaign to clear her name.

She claimed that her Instagram account had been hacked by her bitter ex-friend who sent the wrong information and receipts to Edgar.

But the renowned ‘Tea Master’ rubbished her allegations and posted a video of her admitting to the affair in a live conversation with digital content creator, Chinese Kiki.

Margaret, who works in Bahrain, took to her official Instagram page and celebrated after Edgar Obare was arrested on Thursday evening.

She posted a photo of the blogger in police custody and said that it’s good news to her.

“Best news I’ve heard the whole day,” she captioned the post and disabled comments.

