Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Popular Kenyan disk jockey, George Njuguna alias DJ Crème dela Crème, has proposed to his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Denise.

Taking to his Instagram page, Crème said that after dating for 14 years and fathering two kids with her, he now finds it worth taking her as his official wife.

He further said that although he has stressed Denise so many times during the years that they have been together, she is the only woman that his heart loves forever.

“It took me 14 Years…14 Loong Years to ask my Best Friend, My confidant ,Mother to my kids , My Forever Person to Marry Me💕💕💕💕 I Know ive stressed you out so many times @deekingsky but My Heart and All I got belongs to you. I wanna Love you forever,” he wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST