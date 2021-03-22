Monday, March 22, 2021 – Revered human rights crusader and activist, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed the identity of the bodies that sent University of Nairobi lecturer, Prof. Herman Manyora to call for the postponement of the 2022 presidential election over the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video he shared on Saturday, Manyora argued that the country was not in a position to hold a major election unless drastic changes are made before the due date.

The seasoned analyst argued that the country was ridden by two major challenges including the third wave of Covid-19 virus and the constantly deteriorating economy.

“Today I engage you and try to show you, that we ought, and in fact, we must, and we should postpone the 2022 elections. This is a serious thing to do,” Manyora said.

Mwangi, who condemned Manyora’s statement said he was sent by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and ‘deep state’ to test waters on Uhuru‘s extension of his term beyond 2022.

“How much did National Intelligence Service pay for this? Is NIS and deep state using @HManyorato gauge public mood? Let @StateHouseKenyaknow that any attempt to extend President Uhuru’s term will be resisted. 10 years of corruption, impunity and arrogance is more than enough,” Boniface Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST