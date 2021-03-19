Friday, March 19, 2021 – Hours after the sudden death of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, reports emerged on social media that a female Kenyan lawyer had an affair with Magufuli and that the two had a child together.

However, the lawyer has since denounced the viral social media post bearing her image, suggesting that she was in bed with Magufuli.

In a statement yesterday, the female Kenyan lawyer, who identified herself as Angela Gitahi, noted that her image had been used with malicious intent.

The post alleged that she had a child with the late president, and was looking for assistance to access Tanzania’s Embassy.

Gitahi, who is a KANU National Executive Committee Member, dismissed the claims as baseless.

“Today, I have been made aware of a social media post circulating with my image and captioned in what I would call an ‘outrageous’ misrepresentation of my person.”

“It is truly unfortunate, unnecessary, and outrageous slander by a careless propaganda outlet.”

“I find it necessary, therefore, for both my sake and those that look up to me, to share my side of the story,” she stated.

She noted that she was unbowed by the inaccurate reports.

“When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level.”

“No, our motto is, ‘When they go low, we go high,” she stated.

However, Gitahi took the time to praise Magufuli, stating that his legacy would be good for the Tanzanian people, adding that East Africa and the whole continent had lost a great son.

