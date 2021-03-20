Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Digital Strategist and Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has debunked a screenshot of a Whatsapp group that is doing rounds on social media platforms.

In the screenshot of a WhatsApp group tagged the DP’s War Council, David Mugonyi (Secretary Communication Office of the Deputy President), Farouk Kibet (Personal Assistant), and Itumbi, discussed how they would divert attention from UDA’s loss in the Machakos senatorial seat.

The suggestions from the fake screenshot indicated that the team would make Lee Funeral Home trend on Twitter for the better part of yesterday thereby diverting the nation’s attention from the Machakos polls.

Itumbi has since dismissed the post.

“Yes. I have seen that fake WhatsApp Screenshot. It is nonsense on high heels! That’s all,” he stated.

Digital media expert Brian Muuo also corroborated Itumbi’s response, saying the screenshot is fake.

He explained that there are several apps that can be used to create a fake WhatsApp screenshot.

“Sometimes it is impossible to tell a fake screengrab from a real one. What gives this one away is that WhatsApp orders group members in alphabetical order, as such, David Mugonyi would appear before Dennis Itumbi if it was real,” Muuo stated.

He added that the screengrab was of poor quality.

The discussions centered on the Machakos senatorial seat which saw Wiper candidate Kavindu Muthama trounce UDA candidate Urbanus Ngengele with 104,080 votes against 19,735 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST