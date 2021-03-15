Monday, 15 March 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Tanasha Donna, has once again shared a new video flaunting her waist-shaking skills to prove haters wrong.

When Donna broke up with Diamond, Juma Lokole, a close confidant of the Bongo singer, humiliated her on social media when he said that her waist is stiff as a pirate’s leg.

Lokole further alleged that Tanasha’s stiff waist is one of the reasons why Diamond dumped her.

But if this latest video that she shared is anything to go by, she can really gerrit.

Enjoy the moves from Mama Naseeb Jnr.

The Kenyan DAILY POST