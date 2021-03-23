Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Top Tanzanian artists led by Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz and renowned gospel singer Christian Shusho have paid tribute to deceased President John Pombe Magufuli.

In the emotional song dubbed Lala Salama, the artists churn out their mellow voices and praise Magufuli’s development record, describing him as the voice of the poor.

Magufuli was a huge fan of Tanzanian Bongo music although he was very strict on the type of content that artists released.

He always encouraged artists to release clean content since they are the mirror of society.

Watch the video of the emotional tribute.

