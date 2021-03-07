Sunday, 07 March 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign team has been blasted for using kids to campaign ahead of next year’s general elections.

This is after a music video of some kids from Mathare slums praising the DP emerged online.

In the song that is allegedly sponsored by Ruto’s campaign team, the kids chant Ruto slogans and mention different areas across the country where the second in command has massive support.

The music video has sparked a lot of reactions online, with most Kenyans condemning Ruto’s team for taking advantage of the slum kids for selfish interests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST