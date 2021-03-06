Saturday, 06 March 2021 – The wives of the late Benga singer, John DeMathew, are living in harmony, 2 years after their husband died in a tragic road accident along Thika Road.

When DeMathew’s first wife, Sarafina Wairimu, was reading her tribute during the burial, she promised that she will take care of her co-wife, Carolyne, since their husband always taught them to respect each other.

Sarafina called out some unnamed people who were trying to incite them and put it clear that she will always respect Carolyne.

“No one will come between us. I recognize Ms. Waithira as the second wife and she respects me. In fact, when the late could not get his favourite shirt, I could call her to ask whether it was in her home. Our children love each other and it is hard to know which one belongs to which mother,” she said.

Yesterday, Sarafina posted a photo sharing a light moment with her co-wife and earned praises from Netizens.

Polygamous women were encouraged to follow the footsteps of DeMathew’s wives by living in harmony.

Check out this photo that she posted amid Samidoh’s wife’s ugly spat with his mistress, Karen Nyamu.

